Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.33.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $231.50. 244,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 444.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $148,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Hubbell by 14.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

