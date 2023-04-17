HSBC Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average is $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

