Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $197.27. 658,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,802. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

