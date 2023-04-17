HKD.com DAO Price Up 72.1% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded up 72.1% against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00006143 BTC on major exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

