HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$68,750.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.00. 224,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,983. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$418.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.40.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
