HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$68,750.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.00. 224,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,983. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$418.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.40.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.