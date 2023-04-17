Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.47

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.47 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 20082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Hitachi Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

