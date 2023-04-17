Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.47

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.47 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 20082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.
Hitachi Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Hitachi Company Profile
Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.