HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Societal CDMO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,231,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Societal CDMO by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 366,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCTL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.96. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

