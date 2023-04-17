HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 161,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,425. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.