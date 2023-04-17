HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

BA traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $204.96. 2,846,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,376. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.