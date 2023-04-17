HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.11. The company had a trading volume of 996,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

