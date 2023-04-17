Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $143.51.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 5,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

