Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,981. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $867.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

