Head-To-Head Review: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) vs. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -34.63% -43.39% -13.52% My Size -437.94% -103.58% -79.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 8.40 -$128.42 million ($1.45) -23.52 My Size $130,000.00 18.81 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares PagerDuty and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PagerDuty and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than My Size.

Risk & Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagerDuty beats My Size on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

