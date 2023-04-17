Head-To-Head Review: First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) and Its Rivals

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1032 6787 6456 268 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 32.42%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.57% 12.40% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.72 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.88 billion $1.64 billion 8.64

First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp rivals beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

