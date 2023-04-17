HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCGN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

OCGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 1,281,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.85.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 8,751.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,660 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

