HC Wainwright Increases Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $16.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

EDAP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 244,685 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 306,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

