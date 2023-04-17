HC Wainwright Boosts Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $8.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after buying an additional 4,294,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.