Haywood Securities Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Organigram Stock Performance
Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
