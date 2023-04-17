Haywood Securities Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.02944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.