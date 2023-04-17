Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.98. Harrow Health shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 41,429 shares.
HROW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
