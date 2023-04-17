Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.98. Harrow Health shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 41,429 shares.

HROW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Trading Up 3.6 %

About Harrow Health

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $680.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.