Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 974,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.94. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,824 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 695,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

