Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 1,090,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,287. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

