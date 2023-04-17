Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5 %

HOG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 726,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

