Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 370 ($4.58).

LON HBR traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 274.70 ($3.40). 878,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.18. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27,520.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97.

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.96), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,711.46). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock worth $928,248,000. Insiders own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

