Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Decreased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,717. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

