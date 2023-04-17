Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 771 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.93. 1,021,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

