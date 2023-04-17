Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 470 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 147,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,537. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

