Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 258 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 345,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

