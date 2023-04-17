Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,184 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,725. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

