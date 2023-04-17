Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,185 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.71. The stock had a trading volume of 729,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.79.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.