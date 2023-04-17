Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.52. 1,312,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.