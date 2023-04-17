Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,005 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.29% of Aflac worth $129,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

