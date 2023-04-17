Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577,027. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.