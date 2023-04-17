Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 425 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $15.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.93. 333,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

