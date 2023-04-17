Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $441.63. 35,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.81. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

