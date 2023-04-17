Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.44. 701,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

