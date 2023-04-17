Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $521,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

