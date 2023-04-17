Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $30.95 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,980 shares during the quarter. Itron makes up about 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 1.35% of Itron worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,365 shares of company stock worth $572,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.