Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $120.44 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $120,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $696.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,685. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.91.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

