Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $101.75 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $101,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 458,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

