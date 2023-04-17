Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,769,000 after purchasing an additional 206,847 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.21. 290,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

