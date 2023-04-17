Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 70.1% in March

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,373. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

(Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Stories

