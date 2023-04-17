GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSIT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.28.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
