GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Further Reading

