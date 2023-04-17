Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Trading Down 3.1 %

Groupon Company Profile

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Groupon has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

