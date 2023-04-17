Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.07 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

