Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
BATS ITA opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.