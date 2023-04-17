Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,398,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $250.21 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

