Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PSA opened at $290.36 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.