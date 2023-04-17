Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,587.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

ALB stock opened at $206.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.48. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

