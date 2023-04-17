Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

