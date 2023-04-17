Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $168.15 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

